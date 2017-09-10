Lady Cougar Soccer blanked at Hutchinson

bartonsports.com

In a near carbon copy script from one year previous at the Hutchinson Salthawk Sports Complex, the Barton Community College women’s soccer team battled Hutchinson Community College tor the first thirty minutes. Unfortunately for the Lady Cougars on Saturday there were sixty more minutes of action to play as the Blue Dragons scored two goals before halftime tacking on four more in the final half for a 6-0 victory.

The loss drops Barton to 0-1-1 in Jayhawk Conference play and 1-2-2 on the season as Hutchinson, who is receiving votes in the latest NJCAA national poll, continues rolling along in the early season at 5-0 with their conference opener.

Barton’s next action will come this Wednesday traveling to Garden City Community College for a 2:00 p.m. kick-off.