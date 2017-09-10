Great Bend Police Chief unsure of any normalcy after city hall turmoil

Less than a week back on the job, Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch realizes the situation at the Police Department and City Hall will never be same. Couch refers to the experience leading up to and after his suspension very traumatic for him and his family.

After bringing up issues of an undermanned department and being told not address the issue in public, Couch was eventually suspended with pay on July 24 by the Great Bend City Council. Following much drama with the council, the chief was reinstated with a 4-3 vote on September 5.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/couch-back-1.mp3

Couch brought allegations against city administration for misconduct and unethical procedures, mostly against former City Administrator Howard Partington and Mayor Mike Allison. Couch’s hearing was removed following his reinstatement. The future action if any becomes murky on Couch’s allegations.

A procedures audit passed by the council will be conducted on the city administrator’s office along with other areas of city business. Couch says he is unsure how much the audit will be able to reveal, but says the next plan of action is out of his hands.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/couch-back-2.mp3

The Police Department is operating with 26 employees for a 30-member staff. The staff size will be going up after the city council approved the addition of two new officers for the 2018 budget. Couch says there is also another proposed resource officer at the Great Bend Middle School, a position that is jointly hired with USD 428.

During the course of Couch’s suspension, Partington and city council member Wayne Henneke resigned, with both stating the turmoil at city hall as the reasons for their resignations. Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napolitano also resigned in the midst of the Couch suspension.