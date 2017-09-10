Big 12 Weekend Update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma knocked off No. 2 Ohio State, 31-16. Mayfield, the fifth-year senior and Heisman candidate, had no trouble finding wide open receivers as the Sooners pulled away in the second half. Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, meanwhile, could never get Ohio State’s passing game on track.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 106 yards and a touchdown and No. 23 TCU’s defense dominated once again in a 28-7 victory over Arkansas. Anderson had 15 carries to help the Horned Frogs (2-0) win in Fayetteville for the first time since 1984 when both schools were in the Southwest Conference.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kendall Adams scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half to propel No. 19 Kansas State to a 55-7 victory over Charlotte. The Wildcats (2-0) led 14-0 midway through the first quarter, before Adams took an interception 30 yards up the far sideline and scored to make it 21-0.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Chris Warren III ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Sam Ehlinger got his first career start at quarterback as Texas beat San Jose State 56-0 Saturday to give coach Tom Herman his first win with the Longhorns. Ehlinger started in place of injured Shane Buechele and passed for 222 yards. Jerrod Heard, a wide receiver and former starting quarterback, rotated with Ehlinger several times and scored on runs of 9 and 3 yards in the first half.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Dalton Sturm threw for 155 yards with two touchdowns and UTSA got its first-ever win over a Power Five team, 17-10 over a Baylor team that has lost its first two games under new coach Matt Rhule. The Bears are 0-2 for the first time since 2003. They have now lost eight consecutive regular-season games. UTSA had been 0-9 against Power Five teams.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Shane Morris threw for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns on an efficient 28 of 37 attempts while leading Central Michigan to a 45-27 victory over Kansas. In their first road game of the season, the Chippewas rolled into Memorial Stadium and took control late in the second quarter after a quiet start to the game for both teams.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Will Grier threw five touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a 56-20 victory over East Carolina on Saturday. West Virginia scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives spanning the first and second quarters and was never threatened. In his first home start since transferring from Florida, Grier completed 19 of 25 passes for 352 yards. David Sills had seven catches for 153 yards and three scores.