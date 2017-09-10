Barton Community College issues statement on DACA announcement

Barton Community College’s administration has aligned with the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) and the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees in support of continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program through the legislative process.

The Barton administration agrees with the ACCT’s statement that, “Terminating DACA undercuts our efforts to serve this population by creating additional barriers to postsecondary access.”

“The individuals who benefit from DACA are as American as any of us,” said Barton President Dr. Carl Heilman. “Their parents brought them here at young ages and for many, this is the only country they know. We support the continuation of the DACA program. We want to ensure participants are fairly and equitably treated.”

About DACA

According to an ACCT statement, DACA was created by an Executive Action of President Obama (rather than legislative action) in 2012 and allows recipients to get a reprieve from deportation, opportunity for education, and the chance to secure work permits for two-years, subject to renewal. Under the program, individuals were able to request DACA status if they were under the age of 31 on June 15, 2012, came to the U.S. before turning 16 and have continuously lived in the country since June 15, 2007. Individuals must also have a high school diploma, GED certification, been honorably discharged from the military or still be in school. Recipients cannot have a criminal record.

President Trump announced on Sept. 5 that the administration intends to rescind DACA.