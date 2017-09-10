Stiles and Cooper earn “Coach of the Year” honor from Kansas Coaches Association

Central Plains Girls Basketball coach Pat Stiles and Hoisington Girls Golf coach Bruce Cooper have been names 2016-2017 “Coach of the Year” for their respective sports by the Kansas Coaches Association. The awards were handed out at the organization’s annual summer meeting.
Stiles led the Lady Oilers two their 3rd straight 2-1A State Championship last season with a win over Wabaunsee in the championship game that completed a 26-0 season.
Cooper led the Lady Cardinals to a 3rd place finish in the 2017 3-2-1A State Tournament in Garden City.
2016-2017 KCA “Coach of the Year” by sport
Cross Country – Boys Curtis Vermillion Halstead HS
Cross Country – Girls Steve Heffernan Lawrence Free State HS
Football – 11 man Jamie Cruce Pratt HS
Football – 8 man Cullen Riner Osborne HS
Golf – Girls Bruce Cooper Hoisington HS
Soccer – Boys Rick Enna St James Academy HS
Tennis – Girls Ryan Stuart Salina South HS
Volleyball Sarah Johnson Silver Lake HS
Gymnastics Ann Heinlein SM West & SM North HSs
Basketball – Boys Chad Novack Holcomb HS
Basketball – Girls Pat Stiles Central Plains HS
Bowling Geoff Poston Seaman HS
Swimming – Boys Matt Morrow McPherson HS
Wrestling Robert M. Gonzales Manhattan HS
Baseball Jamie Fowler Wichita Independent HS
Golf – Boys Ryan Harshaw Andover HS
Soccer – Girls Alex Aiman Blue Valley West HS
Softball Steve Giddens Shawnee Heights HS
Swimming – Girls Kent McDonald Lawrence HS
Tennis – Boys Curtis Thompson Sterling HS
Track & Field – Boys Greg Smarsh Andale HS
Track & Field – Girls Tad Remsberg Newton HS
Middle School-Boys Jeff Davidson Pioneer Ridge MS
Middle School-Girls Kristine Williams Chisholm Trail MS