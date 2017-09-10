Stiles and Cooper earn “Coach of the Year” honor from Kansas Coaches Association

Central Plains Girls Basketball coach Pat Stiles and Hoisington Girls Golf coach Bruce Cooper have been names 2016-2017 “Coach of the Year” for their respective sports by the Kansas Coaches Association. The awards were handed out at the organization’s annual summer meeting.

Stiles led the Lady Oilers two their 3rd straight 2-1A State Championship last season with a win over Wabaunsee in the championship game that completed a 26-0 season.

Cooper led the Lady Cardinals to a 3rd place finish in the 2017 3-2-1A State Tournament in Garden City.

2016-2017 KCA “Coach of the Year” by sport

Cross Country – Boys Curtis Vermillion Halstead HS

Cross Country – Girls Steve Heffernan Lawrence Free State HS

Football – 11 man Jamie Cruce Pratt HS

Football – 8 man Cullen Riner Osborne HS

Golf – Girls Bruce Cooper Hoisington HS

Soccer – Boys Rick Enna St James Academy HS

Tennis – Girls Ryan Stuart Salina South HS

Volleyball Sarah Johnson Silver Lake HS

Gymnastics Ann Heinlein SM West & SM North HSs

Basketball – Boys Chad Novack Holcomb HS

Basketball – Girls Pat Stiles Central Plains HS

Bowling Geoff Poston Seaman HS

Swimming – Boys Matt Morrow McPherson HS

Wrestling Robert M. Gonzales Manhattan HS

Baseball Jamie Fowler Wichita Independent HS

Golf – Boys Ryan Harshaw Andover HS

Soccer – Girls Alex Aiman Blue Valley West HS

Softball Steve Giddens Shawnee Heights HS

Swimming – Girls Kent McDonald Lawrence HS

Tennis – Boys Curtis Thompson Sterling HS

Track & Field – Boys Greg Smarsh Andale HS

Track & Field – Girls Tad Remsberg Newton HS

Middle School-Boys Jeff Davidson Pioneer Ridge MS

Middle School-Girls Kristine Williams Chisholm Trail MS