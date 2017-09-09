Sheriff: Pedestrian dead after hit on Kansas highway

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just before 5a.m., first responders were dispatched to Kansas 10 at County Road 1057 after report of a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Eastbound K10 near CR1057 down to 1 traffic lane due to pedestrian being hit and killed by vehicle. Law enforcement still on scene. — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) September 9, 2017

Traffic was closed to one lane until almost 9 a.m. as a result of the crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol has not released the name of the victim or details of the crash.