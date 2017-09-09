Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, September 11, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the August 28, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of August 21, 2017, and ending September 5, 2017. It noted that the Commission will be asked to ratify this Register.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time. -There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2017-11: Barton County Preparedness Month, September, 2017:

-Barton County Preparedness Month, September 2017, is a part of National

Preparedness Month, an event hosted by the Ready Campaign and the Federal

Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This Proclamation encourages

individuals, businesses and communities to plan and prepare for an emergency.

Amy Miller, Emergency Manager, will present details.

C. 2017 TAX SALE: Update:

-The County recently took judgment on the parcels remaining on the 2017 Tax

Sale. Owners are able to redeem parcels until Noon, Friday, October 6, 2017.

The sale will be held in the Courthouse Conference Room at 10:00 a.m.,

Tuesday, October 10, 2017. At this time, 46 parcels remain. Kevin Wondra,

County Treasurer, will report.

D. COTTONWOOD EXTENSION DISTRICT: Agreement for Occupation:

-The Cottonwood Extension District is housed in the Barton County Office Building

at 12th and Kansas, Great Bend. In light of the change in their status, the District

asked that the Agreement be modified to include their name change and a

longer notification period in the event the County determines that a rental fee

should be charged. The modified Agreement was submitted to local agents for

their approval. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will now present the

updated Agreement to the Commission.

E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during

the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve

as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business

Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County

Clerk. Included will be a discussion of the continuation of Work Fit testing.

9:45 a.m. – CIC Training and Investment of Idle Funds – Jim Jordan, County

Treasurer-Elect, and Matt Patzner, Human Resource / Finance Officer

10:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department

Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After

the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – Grant Support – Todd Hadnot, Saint Francis

11:30 a.m. – Mr. Hathcock and Ms. Zimmerman will continue regular business

discussion.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Miller,

Emergency Risk Manager, is scheduled for September 14, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, September 18, 2017, at 9:00

a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.