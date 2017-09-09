Kansas teen faces felony charges for 11 arson fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old is facing 11 felony charges related to a string of arsons in Topeka.

KSNT-TV reports Alexander Jarvis, of Topeka, was arrested last December and originally charged as a juvenile because of his age at the time. He turned 18 in February.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that Jarvis is now charged as an adult with four counts of arson of a dwelling, four counts of aggravated arson of an occupied dwelling, one count of arson of a building, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

The charges are related to fires set at homes and detached garages in Topeka neighborhoods. A total of 15 fires were intentionally set between April and December 2016.

The fires didn’t cause any deaths or serious injuries.