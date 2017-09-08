Tigers knock off No. 13 Central Missouri

HAYS, Kan. – Jacob Mezera threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Layne Bieberle, and the Fort Hays State defense held Central Missouri to 31 rushing yards as the Tigers knocked off No. 13 Mules 35-6 Thursday night at Lewis Field. Mezera completed 18 of 31 passes for 227 yards. Bieberle had four receptions for 107 yards as the Tigers win only their fifth game over a ranked opponent since joining Division II in the early 90s.

The Tiger defense held the Mules to 304 yards and sacked Mules quarterback Brook Bolles three times.

FHSU (2-0) raced out to a 21-3 halftime lead, scoring on a 31 yard Kenneth Iheme run on their first possession. Harley Hazlett’s one-yard run early in the second quarter made it 14-0. Monterio Burchfield hauled in a four-yard pass to give the Tigers a three touchdown lead with 5:10 to play in the first half.

Central Missouri (1-1) moved the ball inside the red zone on their next three possessions but managed just two field goals.

Up 21-6, Mezera connected with Bieberle on a 71-yard touchdown strike to push the Tigers lead to 28-7. Beiberle then caught a 7-yard pass for the games final points.

Charles Tigner rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries. Kenneth Iheme ran for 65 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Tyler Bacon had six receptions for 43 yards.