SEPTEMBER 8, 2017

FOR SALE: METAL CAR RAMPS, 5 HESSTON BELT BUCKLES, 2 ADJUSTABLE BED FRAMES. 786-1945

WANTED: HANDICAP RAMP FOR A MOBILE HOME. 566-7297

FOR SALE: ADJUSTABLE EXERCISE PEDAL MACHINE, 2 BLACK & DECKER BATTERY OPERATED TRIMMERS W/CHARGERS. 257-8900

FOR SALE: LINCOLN WELDER, MILLER SHOP WELDER W/GUN, 1-1/2 OD 200′ ALUMINUM PIPE, WELDING RODS. 316-519-6050

FOR SALE: TRAEGER GRILL W/PELLETS/MANUAL/COVER OR TRADE FOR A GUN. 868-1016

WANTED: FARM HELP W/HARVEST & PLANTING/TRACTOR DRIVER/GRAIN TRUCK DRIVER/COMBINE DRIVER. (NO CDL NEEDED) 653-4913

FOR SALE: FIBERGLASS CALF HUTS, FORD TRACTOR REAR WEIGHTS. 586-8009 OR 586-8003

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SIERRA W/EXTRAS, DAYTON DRILL PRESS, ALUMINUM HAND RAILS. 793-0979

WANTED: GOLD FISH. 793-0612

FOR SALE: 2 CREAM CANS, FIRE PIT RINGS, TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: WHEELS 17″ FOR PU. 792-9717

FOR SALE: 2 ANTIQUE DRESSERS. 653-4490

FOR SALE: 2 TWIN MATTRESS (1)XL MEMORY FOAM, 1 REGULAR. 617-8756

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER (LOADED) ALWAYS SHEDDED/NEW TIRES. 1990’S JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL W/EXTRAS. 285-5288

FOR SALE: WATER TRAILER W/1000 GALLON TANK. 617-2291

FOR SALE: 2009 KUBOTA TRACTOR MODEL L2800 W/EXTRAS. 791-8654

FOR SALE: TONY LLAMA BOOTS (9) 639-2934

FOR SALE: 25 CHICKENS, 2005 CHEVY DURAMAX, 2003 OLDS ALERO. 617-8367

FOR SALE: DRESSER W/LARGE MIRROR, 6′ WHITE CABINET. 928-210-0581 GB

FOR SALE: 20 TON LOG SPLITTER ON A TRAILER. 910-7710

FOR SALE: 5 SHORT SLEEVE SHIRTS, 1 LONG SLEEVE SHIRT XXL, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME. 639-2361

FOR SALE: 1999 OLDS CUTLASS FOR PARTS. 509-7519

FOR SALE: PORCH SWING, CAMPBELL HAUSEFELD TANK ON WHEELS. 617-6328

FOR SALE: 2011 JOHN DEERE 9230 TRACTOR, 35′ 455 JOHN DEERE DRILL. 786-9698

FOR SALE: 2 LEVEL FERRET CAGE W/WHEELS. 527-4417 OR 285-9303

GARAGE SALE: LOCATED AT 3301 FOREST. THE SALE STARTS AT 8:30AM IN THE MORNING. YOU WILL FIND VINTAGE STONEWARE, LIFETIME COOKWARE, DINETTE SET W/4 CHAIRS/1 LEAF. HIDE-A-BED SOFA, NAME BRAND KITCHENWARE, DESIGNER LAMPS, BENDER BUILT CABINET, LARGE WINDOW FAN, AUTOMATIC MEDICINE DISPENSER, QUILTS & MATERIAL, DIGITAL PRESSURE CANNER AND MUCH MORE.

