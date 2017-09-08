Hiring LPN, Medical Assistant or CNA and Front Desk Receptionist / Patient Intake Coordinator for New Stafford Location

LPN, Medical Assistant or CNA

Heart of Kansas Family Health Care is taking applications for a full time caring and experienced LPN, Medical Assistant or CNA for our new Stafford location.

Computer skills essential and EHR experience preferred. Positive attitude and good people skills with willingness to work with patients and coworkers in a fast paced environment. Must be dependable and able to work a flexible schedule including working a rotation one evening per week. Punctuality is a must. Bilingual preferred but not required. Valid driver’s license required. Compensation based on experience. Excellent benefit package for full time positions including health and dental insurance, PTO and paid holidays. Serious and qualified applicants please send resume with cover letter to Human Resources, 1905 19th St, Great Bend, KS EOE

Front Desk Receptionist/Patient Intake Coordinator

Heart of Kansas Family Health Care taking applications for a full time front desk receptionist/patient intake coordinator at our new Stafford Location. Applicants must have good customer service and phone etiquette skills with ability to answer and manage a multi-line phone system. Computer skills and willingness to learn software programs essential. Positive attitude with willingness to work in fast paced environment. Working as a team player and providing excellent customer service is important. Dependability and professionalism is a necessity. High School Diploma/GED required, some college and/or prior medical experience a plus. Must be dependable and flexible as schedule will include working one evening per week. Compensation based on experience. Excellent benefit package including health and dental insurance, PTO and paid holidays. Bilingual preferred but not required. Serious and qualified applicants please send resume with cover letter to Human Resources, 1905 19th St, Great Bend, KS EOE

Download Employment Application HERE.