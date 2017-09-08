High School Football Schedule – Week 2
Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend (1-0) @ Hays (0-1)
Guymon, OK @ Liberal (1-0)
Wichita Southeast (0-1) @ Dodge City (0-1)
Castle View, CO @ Garden City (1-0)
Central Kansas League
Hoisington (1-0) @ Wichita Collegiate (1-0)
Smoky Valley (1-0) @ Larned (0-1)
Pratt (1-0) @ Haven (0-1)
Kingman (0-1) @ Hillsboro (1-0)
Lyons (0-1) @ Nickerson (1-0)
Halstead (0-1) @ Hesston (0-1)
Other 11-man Teams
Lacrosse (0-1) @ Colby (1-0)
Beloit (1-0) @ Ellsworth (1-0)
Sacred Heart (1-0) @ Russell (0-1)
TMP (0-1) @ Ellis (1-0)
8-Man Schedule
Central Prairie League
Central Plains (0-1) @ Ness City (0-1)
Ellinwood (1-0) @ Otis-Bison (1-0)
St. John (0-1) @ Kinsley (0-1)
Macksville (1-0) @ Victoria (1-0)
Other 8-Man Teams
Burrton (0-1) @ Stafford (0-1)
Wilson (0-1) @ Chase (0-1)
Pratt-Skyline (0-1) @ Central-Christian (1-0)
Kiowa County (1-0) @ Satanta (1-0)
Spearville (1-0) @ Hodgeman County (1-0)
Bennington (1-0) @ Little River (0-1)