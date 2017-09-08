First UMC Great Bend participates in “National Back to Church Sunday”

(GREAT BEND, KS) – “Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at First United Methodist Church in Great Bend at 10:30 a.m. September 17 followed by a free picnic lunch. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Since it started as a call to action and invitation for the church in 2009, the National Back to Church Sunday movement continues to gain momentum. More than 4 million Christ followers have participated through 30,000 churches! It is a day focused on uniting the church to equip and empower members to be inviting. Eight out of ten people say they are open to visiting church if invited—they are just waiting for an invitation.

At this Back to Church Sunday, First United Methodist Church will have a special unity worship service at 10:30 a.m., that will feature both contemporary & traditional music. Worship will be

followed by a free picnic lunch on the south lawn with games and fun for all ages.

“Every person’s story matters. With this year’s event and the theme “A Place to Belong” we hope to remind and encourage Great Bend residents that they can find a place to fit in and

make a difference right here in their own local church. We work hard to foster an authentic community of believers, creating a place to belong, grow and connect with God.” said Lennie

Maxwell, Pastor of First UMC.

The September 17 Sunday will kick-off a series of special events at First UMC to include:

Sept. 24: “Women Rock Sunday” featuring Christian Comedian Kelly Sisney

October 1 – 22: The Gospel in Disney Sermon Series – Explore what classic Disney stories can teach us about our faith!

First United Methodist Church is located at 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend with weekly worship services held at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.gbfumc.org or call 620-792- 2148. We also invite you to connect with GBFUMC on Facebook.