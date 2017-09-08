Cop Shop (9/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/7)
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:50 a.m. an accident with a deer was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 150 Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:25 p.m. a burglary was reported at 244 SE 10 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/7)
Theft
At 1:36 a.m. an officer followed up on a stolen tag at 5008 8th Street he located on a traffic stop on 9/5.
At 8:08 a.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported at theft.
Warrant Arrest
At 4:48 p.m. an officer arrested Chris Buckley on a Great Bend warrant. at 914 Stone Street.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 8:05 p.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 2123 Jefferson Street.