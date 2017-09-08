Big 12 Sports Update

UNDATED (AP) – Hurricane Irma has shut down the top teams from the Sunshine State, but college football will be played around much of the country Saturday. It has a chance to be significant weekend for sorting out presumed College Football Playoff contenders. Four games match ranked teams.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday will feature two potential Heisman trophy candidates in quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Baker Mayfield. The marquee battle will probably be in the trenches when the Sooners have the ball. Oklahoma’s five returning starters on the offensive line are gearing up to face the Buckeyes’ defensive front, one of the best in the nation. Ohio State’s D-line hopes to contain Mayfield, who has a knack for finding receivers downfield after fleeing the pocket.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas is looking for a big rebound after a deflating loss to Maryland in Tom Herman’s coaching debut with the Longhorns. Herman faced a lot of tough questions after the loss and the only answer that will soothe Longhorns fans is a convincing win over San Jose State on Saturday. A problem for Texas is the sore throwing shoulder of starting quarterback Shane Buechele. He hasn’t practice since the first game. Freshman Sam Ehlinger will start if Buechele can’t play.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele did not throw in practice again because of a bruised shoulder, and coach Tom Herman says his status against San Jose State will be a game-day decision. Buechele passed for 375 yards and 2 touchdowns in last week’s loss to Maryland. He hasn’t thrown in practice since then. Freshman Sam Ehlinger will start if Buechele can’t play.

WACO, Texas (AP) – There were setbacks for new Baylor coach Matt Rhule at Temple before consecutive 10-win seasons and an AAC title. The Bears stay home for their second game under Rhule after losing to FCS team Liberty. They play UTSA, which is playing its season opener after last week’s scheduled home game against Houston was canceled because of Hurricane Harvey. In Rhule’s first season at Temple in 2013, the Owls had a home loss to FCS team Fordham.

UNDATED (AP) – Defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma has won 11 games in a row since its last game against Ohio State. The fifth-ranked Sooners put the nation’s longest winning streak on the line when they travel to the second-ranked Buckeyes’ famed Horseshoe. Oklahoma went on to win the Big 12 title without a league loss after going 1-2 in nonconference play last year. That included the three-touchdown loss at home to the Buckeyes.

UNDATED (AP) – The Big 12 is going to need some notable wins out of conference now to show it is deserving of a playoff spot in December. The league isn’t off to a promising start, losing its only two games the opening weekend against teams from other Power Five conferences. Ten-time Big 12 champion Oklahoma gets a chance for a big win when it travels to Ohio State. The fifth-ranked Sooners have won a nation’s-best 11 straight games since a three-touchdown loss at home to the Buckeyes last season.

