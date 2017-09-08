Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/7)

BOOKED: Charles Bowers of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alex Larussa of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher M. Buckley on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,461 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $826 cash only. Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Lori Fiscus of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for probation violation after bond being reduced to $500 cash and posting the bond. Rice County District Court warrant for probation violation after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Teresa Schmidt of Ellinwood for GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jacob King on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana / paraphernalia on a $2,500 bond through Fast Eddy’s.

RELEASED: Alex LaRussa on Barton County District Court cast for possession of marijuana / paraphernalia on a $2,500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Dalton Gleason on Barton County District Court warrant with a $100 cash bond.