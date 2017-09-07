Western Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY — A western Kansas woman died in an accident just before 2p.m Wednesday in McPherson County.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle driven by Emily Lightner, 37, Scott City, was northbound on Plum Street.

A car driven by a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign at the intersection with Avenue V hit Lightner’s vehicle.

The impact sent Lightner’s vehicle through a fence, where it rolled onto its top. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, whose name was not released, was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Inman Fire, Hutchinson Fire, and the Reno County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the accident, which occurred where McPherson, Reno and Rice Counties intersect along Plum Street.