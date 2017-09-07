Court record: Woman says ex-Kansas football player threatened girlfriend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court records say the girlfriend of former Kansas Jayhawk football Maciah Long claims she was threatened with a loaded handgun during an argument.

The Kansas City Star reports that the arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court says Long told the girlfriend, “I’ll shoot your kneecaps out.” The 20-year-old woman told police that just before the threat, Long pulled the slide back on the gun to rack a bullet into the chamber.

Long was arrested Aug. 20 and dismissed from the team the next day. He is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanors.

The 19-year-old from Houston played linebacker and tight end last season. He has been released from jail on $5,000 bond and doesn’t have a listed phone nu