Friday Weather

A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of sprinkles between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88.