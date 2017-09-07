After boy’s body found in concrete, ex-Wichita mayor seeks answers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita mayor and gubernatorial candidate says unsuccessful efforts were made to confirm the safety of his grandson before a body that is believed to be the boy’s was found encased in concrete.

Carl Brewer says “something went wrong,” although it’s too early to know whether the system failed 3-year-old Evan Brewer. Police say the body found Saturday in a rental home is likely that of Evan, though final confirmation is awaiting DNA results.

Brewer says Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer, worked through the court system, the state child protective agency and police, raising concerns about Evan. Evan’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested but not charged in the death.

Brewer says Gov. Sam Brownback told him he would look into welfare officials’ involvement.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The father of a boy whose dead body was found encased in concrete says officials received at least four reports of abuse against the child while he was in his mother’s custody.

Authorities said Tuesday that the body found in the rental home Saturday is believed to be 3-year-old Evan Brewer. The boy had been living with his mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine. No charges have been filed in connection to the boy’s death.

A petition filed in May by the boy’s father Carlo Brewer says four abuse reports were made dating as far back as July 2016 and as recently as April 2017. One allegation references an injury to his nose with filthy and inappropriate clothing.

One witness statement cited in the PFA alleges the boy had been beaten “to the point of death” while in the mother’s care.