Differences in city and county government on display in Police Chief suspension

The recent flap between Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch and the Great Bend City Council, the mayor, and City Administrator is a classic example of the difference between city government and county government.

That’s according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir who says the dispute that happened at City Hall would not take place at the Barton County Courthouse.

Bellendir does say he appreciates the working relationship he has with Commissioners, one he feels is the same for all elected offices in the county.

While Couch was reinstated at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, it was a dispute that has reshaped city staff in Great Bend. Gone is a City Administrator who served 36 years, one city council member and a Fire Chief who had served the community for over 43 years.

Great Bend will also have a new mayor after the November election although Mike Allison had announced his intention not to run before the dispute between Couch and former City Administrator Howard Partington led to Couch’s suspension in July.