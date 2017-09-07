Deployed Kansas guardsmen safe in path of Hurricane Irma

TOPEKA —Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard’s 35th Military Police Company posted a message on their Facebook page to let family and friends know they are safe and well, despite being in the path of Hurricane Irma as it approaches Cuba, where the unit is deployed, according to a media release from the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office.

“Right now, the current trajectory of Hurricane Irma has her passing to our north. This trajectory will keep the worst of the storm surge away from our island, but still keep us in the outer rings,” said Capt. Nicky Inskeep, company commander. “We are expecting tropical storm level winds that should not exceed 50 mph. Of course, we will be monitoring for flooding and associated power outages.”

In preparation for the storm, soldiers were told to move all items away from windows, secure all loose items around buildings, back up computer files, cover computer workstations with plastic bags or wrap, and unplug all unnecessary equipment.

Inskeep said the hurricane may affect communications for a while.

“However, we have solid plans and we will all be sheltered for the duration of the storm,” said Inskeep.

Major Hurricane Irma expected to impact much of east central Florida late this weekend. pic.twitter.com/tYeVpRFmkm — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 7, 2017

“The safety and well-being of your soldier is my number one priority.”

The Topeka-based company was deployed to U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in support of Joint Task Force Guantanamo in March. Members are expected to be deployed for approximately nine months.