Cop Shop (9/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/6)
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:50 a.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of N. 281 Highway.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 8:48 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 245 NE 30 Road.
Traffic Arrest
At 1:14 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 2nd Street & Holland Street.
Criminal Damage
At 8:15 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 614 W. US 56 Highway.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:23 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 30 Road & W. US 56 Highway.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/6)
Check Subject
At 4:05 a.m. an officer arrested Randy Baker for a BTCo warrant at 1315 10th Street.
Theft
At 5:06 a.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft of a knife. NTA was signed and served on Randy Baker.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 12:36 p.m. Jarred Honer reported a burglary at his residence at 2805 20th Street. Fishing gear and gold were taken. Total loss of $4,430.
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:12 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 5G.
Theft
At 4:43 p.m. criminal use of financial card was reported at 1401 Cherry Ln.
Criminal Damage
At 5:58 p.m. criminal damage to her vehicle which occurred at an unknown location was reported.