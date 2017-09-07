Cop Shop (9/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/6)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:50 a.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of N. 281 Highway.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 8:48 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 245 NE 30 Road.

Traffic Arrest

At 1:14 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 2nd Street & Holland Street.

Criminal Damage

At 8:15 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 614 W. US 56 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:23 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 30 Road & W. US 56 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/6)

Check Subject

At 4:05 a.m. an officer arrested Randy Baker for a BTCo warrant at 1315 10th Street.

Theft

At 5:06 a.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft of a knife. NTA was signed and served on Randy Baker.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:36 p.m. Jarred Honer reported a burglary at his residence at 2805 20th Street. Fishing gear and gold were taken. Total loss of $4,430.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:12 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 5G.

Theft

At 4:43 p.m. criminal use of financial card was reported at 1401 Cherry Ln.

Criminal Damage

At 5:58 p.m. criminal damage to her vehicle which occurred at an unknown location was reported.