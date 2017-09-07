Cherry Village raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Cherry Village Benevolence is offering the community an opportunity to get a head start on raising funds for Alzheimer’s research, support and education. The short- and long-term-care facility is preparing for the annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s through the sale of T-shirts and Yoder meat sticks.

The Walk is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend. At least 23 Cherry Village employees will participate.

“The fact that 23 of our staff members already have signed up says a lot about who we are at Cherry Village,” said Erin Lewis, director of marketing. “We see first-hand what Alzheimer’s means for some of our residents and their families.

“We appreciate everyone on our Walk team, as well as other groups that will participate in the event,” she added. “The Alzheimer’s Walk is a great opportunity to help fight this horrible disorder.”

Cherry Village’s Alzheimer’s-themed T-shirts sell for $10 to $17; they fcome in sizes from small to 4XL and are available to order now. The meat sticks are one dollar each; they will be available at Cherry Village soon.

“All proceeds will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association for its many vital programs,” Lewis said. “The Central and Western Kansas Chapter has been a huge help in organizing the local event. We are grateful for all they do for us throughout the year.”

Anyone interested in the T-shirts and/or meat sticks is encouraged to call or stop by Cherry Village, 1401 Cherry Lane in Great Bend. Its phone number is 620-792-2165.

A local family has managed Cherry Village since it opened in 1978. It is a non-profit facility.