Barton Volleyball swept at Pratt

A shorthanded Barton Community College Volleyball team made the short trip south to Pratt Community College, returning home after an equally short night on the court as the Cougars were swept 25-22, 26-24, and 25-21.

Playing all freshman in the contest, Barton was in all three sets but couldn’t close out as Pratt dominated the latter stages of each frame to secure the win improving to 2-0 and 3-7 on the year while sending Barton to its fourth straight loss to open the conference schedule.

Now 8-5 on the season the Cougars will head even further south to Odessa, Texas, for the weekend’s Odessa College Tournament.