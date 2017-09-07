Barton County Young Professionals organize networking mixer Friday

Once every quarter, the Barton County Young Professionals group gathers at a sponsoring business for a casual networking event designed to give people the opportunity to sign up as new YP members, volunteer for community projects, and meet new people in a fun, laid back environment.

A networking mixer is scheduled for Friday, September 8 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at The Fieldhouse, 2817 9th Street.

Megan Barfield, with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, says the mixers are a great way interact with those people between 21 and 40 years old.

The event will include dinner, beverages, and door prizes that include Kansas State University football tickets, Fitbit, cash, and more.

Barfield says the evening will also include athletic challenges like dodgeball, football throw, and basketball knockout.

No RSVP is required. More information about the YP group can be found at www.bartonyp.com.