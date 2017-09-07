Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/6)

BOOKED: Daniel Etim of Missouri on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Randy Baker of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tyrone Shewbart of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sharolyn Reddick of Great Bend on BTSO case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, DWR, habitual violator, no seat belt, no proof of insurance, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: GBPD arrived with female juvenile.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for battery, disorderly conduct, no bond.

BOOKED: Steven Wornkey of Great Bend on Rice County warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $408 cash only.

RELEASED: Justin Pilgrim of Newton on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $215 cash bond.

RELEASED: Saige Horn of Great Bend for BTDC case for criminal threat after receiving an OR bond through Judge Svaty of the Barton County District Court.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for battery, disorderly conduct after being released to JJA.

RELEASED: Steven Wornkey of Great Bend on Rice County warrant for failure to appear after paying bond in cash for $408.