GREAT BEND — Robert N. “Bob” Henning, 86, died Sept. 5, 2017, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born Dec. 5, 1930, at Willowdale, the son of Anthony “Pop” and Emma (Mertens) Henning. He married Elvira “Vera” Elsen Jan. 21, 1956, at St. Patrick Catholic Church Chapel, Great Bend. A Great Bend area resident for 60 years, Mr. Henning worked for Marlette Homes and retired from Fuller Brush. He was a lifelong farmer and stockman, raising pigs and cattle. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Henning was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and American Legion Argonne Post 180, both of Great Bend, and Knights of Columbus Council #2662, Willowdale. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, camping, gambling and spending time with grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Elvira “Vera” Henning, of the home; three sons, Daryl Henning and his wife Kelly of Great Bend, Dale Henning and his wife Joan of Great Bend, and Dean Henning and his wife Kristi of Great Bend; five daughters, Kala Gwin and her fiancé Dale Klug of Great Bend, Karen Parsons and her husband Rick of Goddard, Kathi Hoffman and her fiancé Jeff Barnes of Great Bend, Kelly Hoffman and her husband Tracey of Claflin, and Kristi Lytle and her husband Evan of Great Bend; three brothers, Julius Henning of Ransom, Leonard Henning and his wife Rosie of Spivey, and Eugene Henning of Zenda; two sisters, Joan Schwartz of Chase, and Florence “Dee Dee” Elsen and her husband Jerome of Great Bend; 20 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. He was preceded in death by one infant son, Kevin Henning; one brother, Anthony Henning, Jr.; one son-in-law, Curtis Hoffman; two grandsons, Joshua Gaunt and Christian Parsons; one great-grandson, Memphis Gwin; and one grandson-in-law, Kebby Myers.

Vigil Service with Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery with military rites by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 2-9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Holy Family School, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

