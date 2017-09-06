Over 400 Barton County fourth graders enjoy “Kids Ag Day”

Over 400 Barton County fourth graders participated in the 24th annual “Kids Ag Day” Tuesday at the Koelsch farm Southwest of Great Bend. The event works to improve the agricultural literacy of children in Barton County. This year’s host Ron Koelsch was one one of many people involved in agriculture that helped organize the first Kids Ag Day that was held at the Kevin Mauler Farm.

Students were divided up into groups that visited different presentations put on by community volunteers like Barton Community College Ag Instructor Vic Martin.

Martin says the annual event is an important part of the education of Barton County elementary students who learn about one of the area’s biggest industries.

Kids Ag Day is held in celebration of “National Ag Week” and helps students gain a better understanding of the agriculture industry and its importance to the local economy.