Lady Panthers go 2-1 at Dodge City

The Great Bend Lady Panther Volleyball team went 2-1 Tuesday at a quad meet in Dodge City.

Great Bend picked up victories over Spearville and Dodge, while dropping a three set match to state ranked Kiowa County.

The Panthers beat Spearville 25-16, 16-25, 29-27, and picked up a Western Athletic Conference victory against the Red Demons 25-11, 25-12.

Against Kiowa County, Great Bend rallied from a 19-24 deficit in the third set before the Lady Mavericks held on to win 26-24 and take the match 2-1.

Great Bend will play at Smoky Valley on Monday.