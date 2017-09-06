K-State calls for swift congressional action on DACA

MANHATTAN —The Latest on reaction to the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Kansas State University released a statement addressing students who may be impacted by possible upcoming changes the status of DACA.

In December 2016, Kansas State University was informed of possible changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, status. With today’s announcement by the executive branch of the federal government, there understandably are concerns by those who will be affected by this action.

The university joins with the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) in their statement calling for swift congressional action. DACA was initiated by the Obama Administration in 2012. Under the policy, certain undocumented immigrants to the United States who entered the country as minors can receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for employment.

Affected students with questions should contact the Office of Student Life. The university is not aware of any changes that would affect enrollment, admission, student employment or merit scholarship status at this time. There are numerous university resources, such as academic advising, student financial assistance, counseling and health services.

University policies regarding disclosure of student records remain the same under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, known as FERPA. We do not release student records without written consent from the student or a lawfully issued subpoena, warrant or judicial order. It remains our policy to require the necessary legal documents before disclosing student records or information derived from student records.

K-State is committed to providing educational opportunities for all qualified students. We are committed to our Principles of Community, which affirm the inherent dignity and value of every person. We affirm the value of human diversity for community.