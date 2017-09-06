Cop Shop (9/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/5)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:36 a.m. a burglary case was taken at 198 N. US 281 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:46 p.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of E. K-4 Highway in Claflin.

Criminal Damage

At 7:56 p.m. damage caused by lawnmower throwing rock at a car was reported at 30 Road 202.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:28 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1500 block of Susank Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/5)

Sick Person

At 9:47 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1009 Heizer Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:35 a.m. report of someone keying her vehicle was made at 1401 Warner Cir.

Injury Accident

At 12:11 p.m. a vehicle was turning south and struck a subject on a bicycle at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 6:02 p.m. an officer arrested Evan Markley in the 800 block of Morphy Street for DWS.

Falls

At 8:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 801 4th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:56 p.m. an officer arrested Tyler Witten for driving without an interlock device, illegal tag, no insurance, and possession of stolen property in the 1000 block of Van Buren Street.

Theft

At 10:18 p.m. theft of Kansas plate 259JEY was reported in the 400 block of Frey Street.