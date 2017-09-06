Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/5)

BOOKED: Trevion Birney of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct, no bond.

BOOKED: Teresa Schmidt of Ellinwood for Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dustin Chambers of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $500 cash only bond or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, illegal tags, no insurance, bond is set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tyler Witten of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving with no ignition interlock, no insurance, and expired tags, bond set at $1,000 cash surety. Court case for possession of stolen property, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Daniel Rodriguez-Jiminez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV and criminal damage to property after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting a $626 cash bond.

RELEASED: Trevion Birney of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct after he was released to JJA / mother.

RELEASED: Dustin Chambers of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court after posting $500 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, illegal tags, no insurance, posted bond of $500 through TNT.

RELEASED: Tyler Witten of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving with no ignition interlock, no insurance, and expired tags after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Court case for possession of stolen property after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.