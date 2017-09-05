Tigers Receive Votes in First Regular Season Edition of AFCA National Rankings

WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State Football is receiving votes in the first regular season edition of the AFCA Division II Coaches’ Poll, released on Monday (Sept. 4). The poll voters gave FHSU 14 points following its 41-point win in the season opener over Missouri Southern.

The Tigers will have a chance to strengthen their case for top 25 consideration this week when they host No. 13 ranked Central Missouri on Thursday night (Sept. 7) at 7 pm. It will be the first home game of the season for the Tigers. FHSU fell to the Mules last year in Warrensburg 34-17 when UCM owned a No. 16 ranking.

Fort Hays State continues to look for its first-ever top 25 spot in the AFCA Poll, which began in 2000. The Tigers received votes in seven editions of the poll last year. The last time FHSU held a spot in the top 25 of the official NCAA Division II Poll was September 16, 1996, when it was No. 6 in the nation. The Tigers fell out of the poll the following week. The poll at that time was organized by the NCAA Football Committee.

Northwest Missouri State continues its hold on the No. 1 ranking in the nation after a win over then No. 4 ranked Emporia State in the first week. Emporia State fell to No. 15 with the loss. Central Missouri jumped from No. 21 to No. 13 this week after a comeback win over Pittsburg State in the first week. Washburn joins FHSU as MIAA schools receiving votes this week.