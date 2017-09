SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: WOMENS LEATHER BOOTS 11-1/2 WILL TRADE 2 MOWERS THAT DON’T WORK FOR 1 GOOD MOWER THAT WILL WORK. 797-1692

FOR SALE: 2 ADJUSTABLE BED FRAMES, 1-7/8 TRAILER COUPLER. DR. SCHOLL (9) MENS DRESS SHOES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2004 FORD 150 PU CREW CAB LARIAT. 1999 JEEP WRANGLER W/EXTRAS 617-9098

WANTED: FRONT WHEEL WEIGHTS FOR A 1946 ALLIS CHALMER TRACTOR. 587-3307

FOR SALE: 13″ VIOLA 793-6917

FOR SALE: WOOD FENCING 10′ SECTIONS 786-9577 AFTER 5:00PM

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC KNIFE, ROCKPORT SHOES 10-1/2, EUREKA VACUUM CLEANER. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: TREAGER GRILL W/PELLETS 868-1016

FOR SALE: LARGE AMOUNT OF PARTS FOR A FORD N TRACTOR, MARLIN 44 LEVER ACTION GUN. 727-1310

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD ESCORT. 793-8273

FOR SALE: 2 PU TOOL BOXES. 794-6839

FOR SALE: MATCHING DRESSER & CHEST OF DRAWERS, 2 PC CHINA HUTCH, 2 LARGE BOXES OF YARN. 617-5136

WANTED: GOLD FISH. 793-0612

WANTED: JOHN DEERE LAWN CART, PLASTIC BARRELS. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 4 WHITE DOORS W/PORCELAIN KNOBS, VINTAGE GE REFRIGERATOR, CHEST OF DRAWERS. 285-3863

FOR SALE: 2 BLACK & DECKER TRIMMERS, BLACK & DECKER BLOWER. WANTED: 20 GAGE SHOTGUN OR TRADE FOR A 12 GAGE. 257-8900

FOR SALE: 32X80 WHITE VINYL SCREEN DOOR. 653-4461

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY K10 4WD PU W/LONG BED OR TRADE FOR A 4 WHEELER. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: TONY LLAMA BOOTS SIZE 9 WANTED: WATER BED HEATER. 639-2934

FOR SALE: DINING ROOM TABLE W/6 CHAIRS/2 LEAVES, BEDROOM SET (DRESSER, MIRROR, CHEST OF DRAWERS) BED FRAME. 792-2272 OR 587-3763

FOR SALE: ROLATOR WALKER, NIGHT-TIME BREATHING DEVICE. 603-3907

FOR SALE: SAND TIRES 33/12.50 W/16.5 RIMS NEW ZEALAND WHITE RABBITS. 792-5636

FOR SALE: FULL/QUEEN BEDROOM SET. 786-9821

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN LAWN MOWER 22″ W/BAG 793-7706 AFTER 1:00

FOR SALE: 2 MAIL BOXES ON STANDS, FOOT SCRAPERS. 639-3622

WANTED: PARTIME HELP FOR THE FARM (NO CDL REQUIRED) 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EL EDDIE BAUER (LOADED ALWAYS GARAGED), JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL W/EXTRAS. 285-5288

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SIERRA (AC DOESNT WORK), LUND 20′ BOAT TRAILER. 793-0979

