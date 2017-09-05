Police continue investigation of missing Kansas woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities continue to investigating reports of a missing Kansas woman.

Maize police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Kendra Leigh Nystrom who has now been missing for over four months, according to a media release.

Kendra was last seen around 10:30 AM on the morning of May 4, 2017. She left her parents’ home in the 12000 block of West 29th Street North with only her dog. She left the house on foot leaving her personal belongings, car and cell phone behind. This residence is located adjacent to the Cowskin Creek which was running above capacity due to recent heavy rains. Moderate flooding was occurring in the area at the time.

On May 10, 2017, an area resident recorded what appeared to be some type of altercation between a man and a woman at the intersection of 37th Street North and 135th Street West, which is approximately a mile and a half from the Nystrom’s home.

The video showed a woman getting out of and running away from a car stopped at the intersection and a male chasing after her. Both subjects ultimately returned to the car which left traveling south on 135th Street West. We have not been able to identify the parties involved in the incident or if the incident was in anyway related to Kendra’s disappearance.

Kendra had spent the night before her disappearance at a motel on West Kellogg in Wichita and may have frequented motels along west Kellogg and or south Broadway. We have received several tips of sightings of Kendra in the areas of South Broadway in Wichita, the Plainview neighborhood in Southeast Wichita and the Oaklawn community in South Wichita, however we have not been able to verify or confirm any of these sightings. While we have spoken with numerous individuals who know Kendra, none have seen or heard from her since the date she went missing.

Kendra is described as awhite female with reddish brown hair. She is approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs between 100 and 120 lbs. She also has the initials “R.J.” tattooed on her left ring finger. Her dog is a black and gray male Chihuahua mix named Frankie.

We are asking for owners of property adjacent to the Cowskin Creek south of 29th Street North to check areas near the creek. We would also like to speak with the individuals involved in the incident that occurred on May 10 at the intersection of 37th Street North and 135th Street West in Sedgwick County.

These cases, no matter the age of the missing person, take a toll on family. It is highly unusual for Kendra to go more than a week without talking to her mother. It has now been over four months. On behalf of the Nystrom family, we are asking for anyone who has any information about Kendra’s disappearance or current whereabouts to call 9-1-1 or the Maize Police Department at 316-425-3356. We know someone either knows Kendra’s whereabouts or holds the key to her disappearance. It is important we hear from you. Information and tips may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or 1-800-222-TIPS.