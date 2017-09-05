Great Bend Post

Methamphetamine and stolen vehicle seized in rural Barton County

by

On Monday, September 4, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 417 Southwest 10 Avenue in rural Barton County. The Sheriff’s Office was investigating a reported civil dispute.

During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered that a blue 1998 Ford Ranger pickup at the location was a stolen vehicle from Sedgwick County. Also while at the residence a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine was discovered and seized.

The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been identified and warrants will be sought from the District Court. Arrests are expected forthwith.