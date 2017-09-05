GBRC – Murder In Sin City

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a “Murder In Sin City” event. The Great Bend Recreation Commission is excited to announce a night of sleuthing, scandals and secrets, and a mystery to solve at the Stone Ridge Country Club on Saturday, October 7.

Like everything in Vegas, the party will be a gamble and there is no certainty to the events of the evening. This event promises to be a fun evening with dinner, costumes and interactive entertainment.

Early Bird fee is $30 per person and deadline is September 27. Dinner included in fee. To register or for more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2.