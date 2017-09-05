Drugs and stolen property arrests made in Great Bend

On Friday, September 1, Barton County Sheriff’s Office detectives developed information as to the whereabouts of stolen property and controlled substances in the City of Great Bend.

At about 4 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office obtained search warrants for a location at 1434 17th Street. Upon execution of the warrant, deputies located a sizable quantity of methamphetamine, scales, packaging material and a large sum of US currency. Sheriff’s officers also located numerous items that had been reported stolen, including firearms.

Arrested at the scene was Rodney Miller Jr., age 32 of Great Bend, and Caitlin Alexander, age 28 also of Great Bend. Both were transported to the Barton County Jail and booked on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, felony possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm with controlled substances. Both are being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by detectives from the Great Bend Police Department.