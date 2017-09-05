Cop Shop (9/1 – 9/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/1)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:08 a.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at SW 10 Road & SW 60 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 3:50 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM 138.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:16 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1500 block of Susank Rd.

9/2

Traffic Arrest

At 12:51 a.m. a juvenile was arrested for MIP at 9th & N. Court Street in Hoisington.

Theft

At 12:08 p.m. theft and criminal damage at 300 NW 100 Road was reported.

Shots Fired

At 7:32 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 558 SE 70 Road in Ellinwood.

9/3

Theft

At 10:11 a.m. a burglary was reported at 760 NW 200 Road in Hoisington.

Fire

At 4:11 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 417 SW 10 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 3rd Street & Walnut Street.

9/4

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:15 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at E. 2nd Street & N. Walnut Street.