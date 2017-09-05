Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/1 – 9/4)

9/1

BOOKED: Tre Fiesterman of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and expired tags, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dalton Gleason of Minneapolis on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $534.50 cash only or serve 30 days in county jail.

BOOKED: Jayme Gillespie of Windom on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Rodney Miller of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm while under the influence, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Tristan Shaver of Larned to Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Kendy Lyons of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for FTA after receiving order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Tre Lee Alan Fiesterman on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended with $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Joshua Winchester on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court, released to Ford County Sheriff’s Department on their warrant.

9/2

BOOKED: Caitlin Detter of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and DUI.

BOOKED: Jose Arias of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for DUI, basic speed rule, and failure to yield at stop signal, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tomis Sandoval Jr. of Stafford for BTDC case for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $243 cash. Hold for Johnson County District Court case for possession and battery, bond set in lieu of $5,000 C/S. Hold for Augusta City Municipal Court DWS, turn signal required, failure to appear x2, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, released to JJA.

RELEASED: Jose Arias of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, basic speed rule, and failure to yield at stop sign, after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Rakel Ryan of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal threat after posting a $5,000 bond. BTSO case for possession of controlled substance, DWS, no insurance after posting a bond of $2,500 C/S.

9/3

BOOKED: Sasha Kirksey of Wichita on a Reno County District Court warrant for theft, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Sasha Kirksey of Wichita on a Reno County District Court warrant for theft after posting a $2,500 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Jayme Lynn Gillespie on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a serve sentence.

9/4

BOOKED: Robert Isaac of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery LEO, bond set at $1,000 or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Daniel Rodriguez-Jiminez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV and criminal damage to property with a bond of $1,000. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $626 cash only.

RELEASED: Joshua Kelly of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for probation violation after he served his sentence in full.

RELEASED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.