Attempted kidnapping reported in Great Bend

On Saturday, September 2, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of 19th in reference to an attempted kidnapping that occurred in the area.

Upon officers’ arrival, they made contact with MaKenna Lewis, age 23. Lewis advised that she was walking from her residence, in the southeast part of Great Bend, to a relative’s residence in the 2700 block of 19th. Lewis stated that while walking, she observed a newer red pickup drive by her several different times. Lewis stated that she heard loud Hispanic music being played in the

truck.

Lewis said that when she was in the area of 16th & Adams, an unknown male subject got out of the red pickup and grabbed her from behind. Lewis stated that the male subject was speaking in Spanish while trying to drag her to the pick up. She was able to break free from the subject’s grip and ran to the relative’s residence and called police to report the incident.

Officers from the Great Bend Police Department checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle at the time.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone who might have any information is requested to contact the Great Bend Police Department (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers (620) 792-1300 or (888) 305-1300.