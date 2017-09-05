Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Alfred John Hammeke Age: 86

Date of Death: September 1, 2017

Place of Death: Ellinwood District Hospital, Ellinwood, Kansas

Date of Birth: March 21, 1931 at Claflin, Kansas

Parents Name: Joseph and Mary (Heinz) Hammeke

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Alfred married Linda Sue Simpson April 23, 1957 at Kansas City, MO. A lifetime Claflin resident, Alfred was a long time Barton County farmer. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, obtaining the rank of CPL, from April 1953 to May, 1955. He belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin, Ellinwood St. Joseph Council 1187 Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion, Hoisington, KS. Alfred enjoyed hunting, fishing, pitch, and was a self-appointed “Lord of the Bottoms”. He also served as a volunteer for the Claflin police department and a bouncer at Kimbo’s.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Linda Sue Hammeke, of the home

Seven daughters: Kathy Hines and husband Daniel of Ellinwood, KS

Anne Basgall and husband Alan of Hays, KS

Margaret Frisbie and husband Richard of Claflin, KS

Patty Sager and husband Geoff of Brighton, CO

Loreen Leyshock and husband Brad of Littleton, CO

Coreen Skaggs and husband Troy of Chapin, SC

Molly Stout and husband Richard of Littleton, CO

17 Grandchildren

12 Great Grandchildren

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Norman Hammeke, Rev. Gerald Hammeke, and Dennis Hammeke; and one sister, Geraldine Buehler.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin

Vigil and Rosary Service: 7:00 pm, Monday, September 4, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin

Officiant: Father Terrence Klein

Interment: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ellinwood, KS, with Military Rites Conducted by Ft. Riley Honor Guard

Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin

Memorial Fund: Sts. Peter and Paul Historical Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net