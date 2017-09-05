Dateline: Claflin, Kansas
Name of Deceased: Alfred John Hammeke Age: 86
Date of Death: September 1, 2017
Place of Death: Ellinwood District Hospital, Ellinwood, Kansas
Date of Birth: March 21, 1931 at Claflin, Kansas
Parents Name: Joseph and Mary (Heinz) Hammeke
OBITUARY INFORMATION
Alfred married Linda Sue Simpson April 23, 1957 at Kansas City, MO. A lifetime Claflin resident, Alfred was a long time Barton County farmer. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, obtaining the rank of CPL, from April 1953 to May, 1955. He belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin, Ellinwood St. Joseph Council 1187 Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion, Hoisington, KS. Alfred enjoyed hunting, fishing, pitch, and was a self-appointed “Lord of the Bottoms”. He also served as a volunteer for the Claflin police department and a bouncer at Kimbo’s.
SURVIVORS
Wife: Linda Sue Hammeke, of the home
Seven daughters: Kathy Hines and husband Daniel of Ellinwood, KS
Anne Basgall and husband Alan of Hays, KS
Margaret Frisbie and husband Richard of Claflin, KS
Patty Sager and husband Geoff of Brighton, CO
Loreen Leyshock and husband Brad of Littleton, CO
Coreen Skaggs and husband Troy of Chapin, SC
Molly Stout and husband Richard of Littleton, CO
17 Grandchildren
12 Great Grandchildren
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Norman Hammeke, Rev. Gerald Hammeke, and Dennis Hammeke; and one sister, Geraldine Buehler.
SERVICE INFORMATION
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin
Vigil and Rosary Service: 7:00 pm, Monday, September 4, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin
Officiant: Father Terrence Klein
Interment: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ellinwood, KS, with Military Rites Conducted by Ft. Riley Honor Guard
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin
Memorial Fund: Sts. Peter and Paul Historical Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home
