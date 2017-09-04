Monday Mid-America Sports Update

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth after Madison Bumgarner homered in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 Sunday to gain ground again in the wild-card race. Luke Weaver struck out nine over seven innings.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Lorenzo Cain hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning after a checked-swing call went his way on a close two-strike pitch, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 5-4. Brandon Maurer stranded a runner at second in the ninth after four-time Gold Glove winner Alex Gordon dropped a leadoff fly ball on the warning track. Kansas City closed within 3½ games of the Twins for the second AL wild card

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Veteran running back C.J. Spiller is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs one day after they cut him, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The Chiefs cut Spiller so they could keep cornerback Steven Nelson on the roster, then place him on injured reserve with a designation to return. But they planned to bring back Spiller all along.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Those Kansas City Chiefs fans who would love to see first-round pick Patrick Mahomes the Second under center are going to have to wait a while. General manager Brett Veach may have provided the bluntest assessment yet why Alex Smith is the man heading into Thursday night’s opener at New England. He said Smith is “so far ahead” in terms of reading coverages, shifting plays and “playing the chess game.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is being accused in a lawsuit of improperly receiving hundreds of millions in state investment money through a kickback deal with New Mexico officials. The Kansas City Star reports the New Mexico State Investment Council filed the lawsuit recently against Clark Hunt and HFV Asset Management.