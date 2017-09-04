Barton men beat NOC-Tonkawa 2-1

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team rattled the nets in each half for a 2-1 victory over Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa Sunday afternoon on the steamy turf of the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Shaking off the disappointment of Thursday’s last second road loss, the Cougars improved to 4-1 on the season in their final tune-up for conference play while NOC falls to 2-2.

Barton’s next opponent comes Wednesday as the Cougars travel to unbeaten Dodge City Community College, a Conquistador squad who knocked off NOC in Tonkawa on Thursday, riding high into the 7:00 p.m. kick-off at Memorial Stadium with a 2-0-2 record on the season.