Police find child’s remains in concrete structure at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating after police found the remains of a child.

According to media release, officers were called Saturday to a residence in the 2000 block of south Vine in Wichita after a property owner discovered a suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor.

Police removed the structure and found the remains of a child, about 3 years old, inside the concrete.

A 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, residents of the property, were arrested earlier last week. They are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on charges associated with a child custody case, according to police.

There is a tentative identification of the child. Confirmation is being coordinated through the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner, according to police.  No additional details were released late Sunday.