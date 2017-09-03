Lady Cougars wrap up Barton Classic

bartonsports.com

Taking the No. 6 ranked team in the country to an epic fifth set, the Barton Community College volleyball team finished 3-1 over the weekend with the lone loss coming to Western Nebraska Community College. The Cougars hosted the ten-team twenty-match Barton Classic, opening up play Friday winning 3-1 over Lamar Community College before winding up the first day of action holding off McCook Community College in five sets. On Saturday Barton took care of Casper College in four but had their four match win streak snapped in an epic 18-16 fifth set to Western Nebraska.

“It was a good weekend,” said Head Coach Brandon Stephenson. “Our last match (against Western Nebraska) we saw a team that will never quit. We didn’t hit the ball efficient enough but we picked it up in other areas.”

Barton will get a much needed rest on Sunday before returning to the court Monday evening in a 6:30 p.m. first serve against Colby Community College. The 8-3 Cougars will be searching for their first conference win after starting the season 0-2 while the Trojans roll into Great Bend 1-0 in Jayhawk play and 8-1 overall.

“We grew as a team and saw some good things we can take into Monday against Colby,” added Stephenson. “We are still growing and learning what areas we need to address but overall it was a successful weekend for us.

Barton Classic (Barton Results):

Barton defeated Lamar Community College 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19)

Barton defeated McCook Community College 3-2 (25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 15-10)

Barton defeated Casper College 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22)

Western Nebraska Community College defeated Barton (23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 18-16)