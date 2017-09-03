Labor Day Weather

Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.