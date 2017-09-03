Labor Day on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-10A ABC Labor Day Special – “America Works”
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Home Front – Part 3”
11:30-3:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers
3:30-6P Dave Ramsey Show
6P-11P College Football – Georgia Tech @ Tennessee
11P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”