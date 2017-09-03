Fire Chief: 700 pigs die in rural Kansas barn fire

GEARY COUNTY — The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office is help to determine the cause of a fire Saturday in rural Geary County.

Just after 10p.m., eight Geary County rural fire units along with two support vehicles responded to the fire in a hog barn at 10467 Humboldt Creek Road on property owned by Phillip Goodyear.

“Later we learned that there were approximately 700 feeder pigs that were inside that ended up perishing due to the fire,” According to Garry Berges, Geary County Rural Fire Chief.

Water support from Fort Riley Fire, Riley County Fire and Grandview Plaza Fire was requested and received.

There were 20 Geary County firefighters and 12 firefighters from the mutual aid partners working at the scene. Berges noted that the fire was brought under control at approximately 30 minutes after midnight, with most of the firefighters released a bit after midnight, but three personnel and two trucks remained overnight until about 9:30 a.m. Sunday monitoring site.